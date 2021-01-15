BSC launches new CDL training program to meet the high demand for truck drivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The more people buy online without driving to a store, the more someone else needs to drive and deliver all those goods.

Bismarck State College is starting a program to meet those demands.

The training truck behind me cost more than a hundred thousand dollar which was paid for through the states Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant and through the matched funds they received from NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

One of BSC’s first CDL student Mike Batts is heading out onto road with his instructor to learn the ropes of driving a tractor trailer.

“One of the requirements for the dirt work industry is to logistically move that equipment from job site to job site and so I was interested in kind of expanding my opportunity with that industry but also as well I wanted to maybe consider getting on the road and touching the highway and seeing some country,” said Batts.

Students like Batts, once they graduate, will be helping trucking companies like Midwest Motor Express incorporated meet the high demand for truck drivers, not only in North Dakota but across the country as well.”

Anything that anyone can do especially institutions like Bismarck State College that can provide you know some professional training and get that background in place and get their students through the training process to get their Commercial Driver’s License is going to be a good thing,” said Midwest Motor Express INC. president Marlin Kling.

The three weeklong CDL program includes classroom instruction and 80 hours of drive time.

The class enrolls new students each month.

“They also get a chance to go up the energy department and use their CDL simulator. So they’ll use that for a few days in the first week and then week three and four they’re strictly going to be in the truck getting their drive time,” said Brian Ellersick TrainND Program Manager.

The maximum class size is limited to four people. Shipping and receiving docks like this one stays busy 24 hours a day to keep up with the demand and Midwest Motor Express is looking to hire about 13 drivers throughout their system.

