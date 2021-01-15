Bismarck Public Schools see slight increase in failing grades during 1st quarter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the school closures last spring and all of the hybrid and distance learning instruction models, students’ grades are suffering.

The Bismarck Public School District has seen a two percent increase in the number of students who were failing in the first quarter.

BPS middle schoolers are all back in the classroom full-time, and some students are glad because the hybrid model didn’t work for them.

“I feel like the homework will be a little bit easier and I won’t have to be on my computer, for, like, awhile and asking my teacher what to do because I had no idea what to do,” said Wachter Middle School sixth-grader Anabell Scible.

At this time last year, Century High School had 74 students who were failing.

That number jumped to 114 at the end of the first quarter this year.

“What we’re seeing is that it’s not just one or two deficiencies for a singular student; we’re seeing that a singular student might have four or five deficiencies, which is what has changed our data sets,” said Century High School principal Steve Madler.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said at the start of the second quarter, the district implemented more in-person tutoring to bring those numbers up.

“In addition to that, there were students that we reached out to that said we need you in school on C-days. Your grades aren’t what they need to be, you’re not performing at the level you need to. We know you can do better - come on in on Friday’s - we’re going to help you with this,” said Hornbacher.

Administrators said there was likely an adjustment period for some students, and for others, it’s possible distance learning just wasn’t a good fit.

Second quarter data has not been determined yet.

