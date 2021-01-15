Bills to end mask mandates and State of Emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether or not Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., extends the mask mandate past Monday, the implementation of the mandate has been a hotly debated topic.

Now, state lawmakers are discussing legislation that would make mask mandates never happen again, and bring the State of Emergency to an end.

A small group of lawmakers, who have spoken against mask mandates since the spring want to either make the requirement illegal or expand exceptions.

In HB 1323, any elected official or political entity would lose the audibility to require a face mask, shield or other face covering by order. Specifically, for “entry, education, employment, or services.”

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, wrote two bills going after mask mandate authority.

“We tried the masks, let’s ditch the masks. I’m not just condemning something; I’m promoting a build-up immunity program. So rather than ‘mask up, North Dakota,’ it ought to be ‘build up, North Dakota,” Hoverson said.

Meanwhile, Hoverson’s other bill would allow employees to get a doctor’s note allowing them to not wear a mask, or use “religious, philosophical, and moral beliefs” to not wear a mask.

Some lawmakers who’ve spoken against other health orders are looking to end the State of Emergency entirely with a resolution.

Burgum announced the state of emergency last March, and is one of 49 states still under emergency orders.

“Ending North Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency in the middle of a national economic crisis and pandemic will produce many unintended consequences, including jeopardizing the state’s ability to access additional federal funding, relief and resources such as PPE and testing supplies, in turn jeopardizing the health and safety of our citizens and the economy,” Burgum said in a statement.

There’s a hearing on the resolution on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman with the Governor’s office said during a recent White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting, governors were told to expect the national emergency to be extended past Jan. 20.

