Advertisement

Airlines saw half as many passengers as usual in 2020

Williston Airport
Williston Airport(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the coronavirus pandemic hit, many industries began to struggle as business slowed or stopped completely. North Dakota’s airlines are feeling the effects as many cancelled their travel plans and stayed home.

The state’s eight commercial airlines are only seating about half the number of passengers than usual.

In fact, they’ve recorded 2020 had the lowest passenger count since 2003.

Boardings in Bismarck and Dickinson both dropped by about 52% from 2019 to 2020. Boardings in Williston have dropped nearly 65%. But, North Dakota’s Aeronautics Commission said they’re recovering slowly and expect to see airline passenger numbers grow into the new year.

“I remain optimistic that airline passenger numbers will continue their current positive trend towards recovery,” said Director of the State Aeronautics Commission Kyle Wanner.

The Aeronautics Commission said the recent growth in people returning to travel has convinced airlines across the state to begin slowly adding back flights that they dropped at the beginning of the pandemic.

Video by Aleisa Tanner

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
Kenyon Eagle
18-year-old charged in fatal New Years Day crash

Latest News

Wind Damage
Wind brings with it damage, insurance claims in Minot
Main Street Minute
Main Street Minute: new Minot pet store leaving pups barking for joy
Burleigh County Senior Center’s new ice fishing trailer.
Burleigh County Senior Center uses ice fishing trailer to hand out warm meals
Lemmon Fire
Fire crews battle grassfire near Lemmon, S.D.
Truck simulator
BSC launches new CDL training program to meet the high demand for truck drivers