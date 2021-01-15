Airlines saw half as many passengers as usual in 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the coronavirus pandemic hit, many industries began to struggle as business slowed or stopped completely. North Dakota’s airlines are feeling the effects as many cancelled their travel plans and stayed home.

The state’s eight commercial airlines are only seating about half the number of passengers than usual.

In fact, they’ve recorded 2020 had the lowest passenger count since 2003.

Boardings in Bismarck and Dickinson both dropped by about 52% from 2019 to 2020. Boardings in Williston have dropped nearly 65%. But, North Dakota’s Aeronautics Commission said they’re recovering slowly and expect to see airline passenger numbers grow into the new year.

“I remain optimistic that airline passenger numbers will continue their current positive trend towards recovery,” said Director of the State Aeronautics Commission Kyle Wanner.

The Aeronautics Commission said the recent growth in people returning to travel has convinced airlines across the state to begin slowly adding back flights that they dropped at the beginning of the pandemic.

Video by Aleisa Tanner

