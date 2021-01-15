130 additional ND National Guardsmen headed to nation’s capital for inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The North Dakota National Guard will send 130 additional guardsmen to the nation’s capital to assist with security efforts for next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to a spokesman for the guard.

The soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company are headquartered out of Dickinson, with a detachment in Bismarck, according to the Guard.

Bill Prokopyk with the ND National Guard said this is in addition to the 20 guardsmen who were scheduled months ago, before last week’s unrest at the Capitol, to help with inauguration efforts.

Prokopyk said some of the guardsmen have already departed, while others will be heading to Washington this weekend.

