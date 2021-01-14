Willow City bar owner raising money to file federal civil rights complaint

WILLOW CITY, N.D. (AP) - A bar owner in Willow City who says the state drove him out of business with COVID-19 restrictions is raising money to file a federal civil rights complaint.

David Corum, who ran Gunslingers Bar, says he’s talked with other bar owners about hosting fundraisers.

A Northeast District Judge ruled last week that Corum violated Governor Burgum’s March 19th executive order that kept customers out of bars and restaurants.

The Bottineau County Sheriff’s Office cited Corum’s bar five times.

Corum told the court he had given up his liquor license and was conducting private events where people donated toward alcohol expenses.

