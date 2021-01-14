Rollout of vaccine for 75+ through First District

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit said they are working to schedule appointments for people ages 75 and older.

Lisa Clute, executive officer with First District, said they received another shipment of vaccine for the week of Jan. 25.

Adults 75 years or older may reach out to the provider to schedule appointments for that time.

Clute said at the current distribution of vaccine and at the demand they are seeing it will take four to six weeks to get through the 75 and older population.

She also said they will work with patients to schedule their second dose.

“The type of vaccine that you receive, if it was Moderna or Pfizer, you will be given information as to when to schedule your next appointment,” said Clute.

Clute said they ask for the public’s patience as they work hard to answer those phone calls and make appointments.

