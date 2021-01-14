Nursing expansion at Minot State finished in time for class

MINOT, N.D. – An expansion to the Minot State University Nursing Program was mostly finished over winter break and is already being used by a new semester of students.

The MSU expansion in the nursing department allows them to fit more students socially distanced into their simulation labs.

“It’s your foundation before going into a clinical setting. It allows you to become more comfortable with your skills. To maybe learn something new that can come from your mistakes that can happen in simulation,” said Emily Neshem, student.

The labs are more important now with students having trouble finding healthcare work during the pandemic.

“Being able to maintain and prioritize the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and also our community while being able to adapt the changes we need on a university level to continue to provide the best education we can,” said Dr. April Warren, nursing chair.

Most of the work was finished in only seventeen days, but a few pieces are still on the way, like more interactive manikins for practice.

“I’m usually really nervous beforehand, but once I get in and work with my classmates, and the debriefing afterwards is super important in the learning portion of the simulation,” said Neshem.

The expansion was paid for with CARES Act funding through the GEER Grant.

The school is planning another expansion for the department this summer.

