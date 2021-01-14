New England gas station loses roof in high winds

Advertisement

Roof blows off New England gas station
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The roof of a gas station in New England flew off Wednesday night during high winds and landed in the middle of the road.

The station, Fitterer Oil, said the roof blew off around 4:00 p.m.

Chris Fitterer says the New England fire department and volunteers from around the city came to help clean up the mess.

Fitterer says the gas station is open for business.

