ND taxpayers now eligible for Identity Protection PINs to prevent fraudulent filling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time, North Dakota taxpayers are eligible to receive an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number or IP PIN to help prevent the filing of fraudulent tax returns using a taxpayers’ personal identity information.

In the past, the IRS offered the voluntary program to specific states where tax fraud was more common, but now they’ve expanded the program nationwide.

The pin is a six-digit code known only to the taxpayer and to the IRS, and taxpayers who want an IP PIN for 2021 should go to IRS.gov/IPPIN and use the Get an IP PIN tool.

This online process will require taxpayers to verify their identities using the Secure Access authentication process if they do not already have an IRS account.

Once taxpayers have authenticated their identities, their 2021 IP PIN will be revealed to them.

Then it must be used when prompted by electronic tax returns or entered by hand near the signature line on paper tax returns.

“I think it’s the right year to do it because this is the time where people are likely going to have maybe larger checks coming back to them in refunds because if they haven’t received their stimulus check they’re going to get that back in the form of a refund,” said ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

Taxpayers will have to sign up for a new IP PIN every year.

The state tax commissioner said in the past few years they’ve stopped thousands of fraudulent refunds, equaling more than three million dollars.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.