MINOT, N.D. – Minot State Wrestling announced Wednesday a newly-scheduled dual with UMary on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Minot State Dome.

The Beavers’ originally-scheduled dual with St. Cloud State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies’ program.

The Beavers’ wrestling schedule can be found here.

