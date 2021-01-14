Minot State women’s basketball home series against St. Cloud State canceled

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State Women’s Basketball’s home series with St. Cloud State that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the athletic department.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference guidelines dictate that the two-game series will not be rescheduled.

The Beavers are scheduled to return to action on Friday, Jan. 22 for a home game against Minnesota Crookston at 6 p.m.

You can see the Beavers’ schedule here.

