Minot Fun Zone reopens

MINOT, N.D. – Families that are tired of being stuck inside have an escape to let small children run.

The Minot Fun Zone is back open in Minot on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings.

The Minot Park District has set up games, bikes, and bouncy castles for small children.

They require masks for everyone of an appropriate age, and the equipment is cleaned daily. “I think people are just excited to have it back, and maybe those that aren’t comfortable to be here. Maybe they’re going to stay away for a while, but those that are have been here, and they’ve been enjoying it and having a blast,” said Elly Deslauriers, Park District Director of Marketing and Development.

The games are open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

