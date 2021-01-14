Advertisement

Minot food vendor honors frontline workers with free lunch

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot food vendor stepped in Wednesday afternoon to support local healthcare workers with a free meal.

ER Nurse Shandel Grogan said some days it’s hard to leave work for a lunch break.

“We think we’re going to have time to eat, and then something critical comes in, and it’s an hour and a half before we can go and get our warm food that’s no longer warm,” Grogan said.

Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine owner Rasheid Powell along with his business partner provided 30 meals for the hospital after noticing that need.

“They didn’t have time to come get it. We always had to deliver, so I know it’s kind of hard for them to get out there and have their regular lunch as usual,” Powell said.

Grogan said she is grateful to the community for doing what they can to give back during the pandemic.

“It means a lot to us. It means we have a whole community that is there to support us and back us,” Grogan told Your News Leader.

For Powell, the gesture is a way to pay back the people who have helped him along the way.

“I grew up in a system there was always charity, so this was a good way of showing my appreciation for all the people that gave to us when we did not have anything,” he shared.

Powell said he hopes to do another giveaway for the Minot Police Department soon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.3% daily rate; 7,880 tests, 227 positive, 2 deaths

Latest News

Willow City bar owner raising money to file federal civil rights complaint
Minot food vendor honors frontline workers with free lunch
Cattle producers welcome warm January weather
Sports Spotlight: Nick Kupfer
North Dakota explosive specialist recognized nationally by TSA