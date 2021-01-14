Minot food vendor honors frontline workers with free lunch

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot food vendor stepped in Wednesday afternoon to support local healthcare workers with a free meal.

ER Nurse Shandel Grogan said some days it’s hard to leave work for a lunch break.

“We think we’re going to have time to eat, and then something critical comes in, and it’s an hour and a half before we can go and get our warm food that’s no longer warm,” Grogan said.

Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine owner Rasheid Powell along with his business partner provided 30 meals for the hospital after noticing that need.

“They didn’t have time to come get it. We always had to deliver, so I know it’s kind of hard for them to get out there and have their regular lunch as usual,” Powell said.

Grogan said she is grateful to the community for doing what they can to give back during the pandemic.

“It means a lot to us. It means we have a whole community that is there to support us and back us,” Grogan told Your News Leader.

For Powell, the gesture is a way to pay back the people who have helped him along the way.

“I grew up in a system there was always charity, so this was a good way of showing my appreciation for all the people that gave to us when we did not have anything,” he shared.

Powell said he hopes to do another giveaway for the Minot Police Department soon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.