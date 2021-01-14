Major Minot events prepare for 2021 tourism season

MINOT, N.D. – After a year of some of the area’s biggest events getting canceled due to COVID, those same events are announcing their dates for 2021.

Organizers said they are taking an extremely cautious approach to the 2021 tourist season and the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the new year.

State Fair Director Renae Korslien said planning for the state’s largest event has to get started as soon as possible.

“With the cancelling last year, some of the things will get rolled over into this year,” said Korslien.

Now after more than 300 days of a state of emergency, and having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic, the dates for the fair have been set for July 23 through 31.

With roughly 300,000 visitors to Minot, the cancellation of large events like the State Fair and Norsk Høstfest resulted in a loss of $90 million to the area.

Stephanie Schoenrock with Visit Minot said that other smaller area events are also starting to reach out, with early plans for events throughout the year.

“There has been good conversation around how can we adjust existing events to be able to cater to new behaviors and make consumers feel comfortable and confident about being able to attend some of these events,” said Schoenrock.

With plans still in development, the fair is currently accepting applications for vendors and summer positions.

“We’ve got six months to plan this and hopefully the pandemic there will be answers to so many questions long before that and so we’re looking forward to a bright summer,” said Korslien.

The Høstfest also posted their event dates for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2021.

