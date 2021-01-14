First Sanford patients in group 1B vaccinated with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health in Bismarck and Fargo began vaccinating patients against coronavirus in category 1B this morning. Our team was at the event in Bismarck where patients 75 years or older were given the vaccines.

Sanford Health in Bismarck has vaccinated the first four patients in group 1B with the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

James and Patricia Wheeler and Agatha and Leo J. Volk made history today as Sanford Bismarck’s first patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve just been looking forward to it. We’ve been isolating ourselves and not being out very darn much,” said James Wheeler.

First up were the Wheeler’s.

“We have been staying indoors for the last year. So, this is our ticket out,” said Patricia Wheeler.

Next up were the Volk’s who say the shot was painless.

“I didn’t even feel it,” said Agatha Volk.

Whether they got the vaccine to resume “normal” lives or for another reason...

“I don’t know. My doctor advised it,” said Agatha Volk.

“I had to haul her, and they told me to get it. I’m the driver,” said Leo J. Volk.

They all say they’re happy they did.

“It’s better than the other way around,” said Leo J. Volk.

“I’m feeling wonderful,” said James Wheeler.

“By being able to now get this to not only our staff, but also to our patients, we’re seeing that we’re going to get more and more vaccinated and hopefully we can get on top of this pandemic,” said Clinic Vice President Todd Schaffer.

Clinic Vice President Todd Schaffer says Sanford plans to continue high-risk patient vaccinations based on the priority list set by the Centers for Disease Control.

Todd Schaffer says Sanford Health in Bismarck plans to hold vaccine clinics in the near future twice a week.

However, he says he’s waiting on allocations from federal and state government.

