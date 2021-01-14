Advertisement

Empty trailer flipped by wind in Morton County

By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an empty cattle trailer rollover around 11:00a.m. on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office, says the empty cattle trailer was headed west on Interstate 94 when it flipped near Exit 147, blocking parts of the lane.

Deputies say when the tow truck attempted to pull the trailer towards the median, the wind caused it to flip a second time.

No injuries were reported.

The truck and trailer have been separated and cleared from the scene.

