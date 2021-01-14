Early-morning fire displaces three in Minot

MINOT,N.D. – Three people were displaced by an early-morning fire at a Minot apartment.

Crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of 1st Street NW shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said one resident was home at the time but made it out safely, and no one was hurt.

The Red Cross is working with the residents to find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

