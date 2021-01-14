Advertisement

County by County, January 13, 2021

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County segment, we take a look a fundraiser with a football twist, a park closure, an art exhibit featuring the beautiful landscapes of North Dakota, and a Minot business is changing up its hours.

---

The Stanley Park district is fundraising for Wilson Park and the Pool Renovation Project.

The park district is doing Superbowl boards.

They have four different boards.

There is one $5 board, $10 board, $20 boards, and a $50 board.

You can pick up these boards at the Leader, Beach Bar, and 5-Spot.

They payout will be at least 80%.

---

The Cando Arts Council is kicking off a new exhibit- called “Of this place” by Avis Veikley.

The exhibit features oil paintings with landscapes of North Dakota.

The gallery is open now through Jan. 31.

On Wednesday through Friday and on Sunday.

The gallery is located on the lower level of the Audit Theater.

On Jan. 31, you can meet the artist of the exhibit.

---

Minot Public Library is changing up their hours.

Starting Jan. 18, the library will be open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Curbside services will be available as well.

---

Due to the heavy winds, Bottineau Winter Park will be closed Thursday.

For more updates, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.3% daily rate; 7,880 tests, 227 positive, 2 deaths

Latest News

Willow City bar owner raising money to file federal civil rights complaint
Minot food vendor honors frontline workers with free lunch
Cattle producers welcome warm January weather
Sports Spotlight: Nick Kupfer
North Dakota explosive specialist recognized nationally by TSA