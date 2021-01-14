County by County, January 13, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County segment, we take a look a fundraiser with a football twist, a park closure, an art exhibit featuring the beautiful landscapes of North Dakota, and a Minot business is changing up its hours.

---

The Stanley Park district is fundraising for Wilson Park and the Pool Renovation Project.

The park district is doing Superbowl boards.

They have four different boards.

There is one $5 board, $10 board, $20 boards, and a $50 board.

You can pick up these boards at the Leader, Beach Bar, and 5-Spot.

They payout will be at least 80%.

---

The Cando Arts Council is kicking off a new exhibit- called “Of this place” by Avis Veikley.

The exhibit features oil paintings with landscapes of North Dakota.

The gallery is open now through Jan. 31.

On Wednesday through Friday and on Sunday.

The gallery is located on the lower level of the Audit Theater.

On Jan. 31, you can meet the artist of the exhibit.

---

Minot Public Library is changing up their hours.

Starting Jan. 18, the library will be open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Curbside services will be available as well.

---

Due to the heavy winds, Bottineau Winter Park will be closed Thursday.

For more updates, check out their Facebook page.

