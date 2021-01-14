Advertisement

Class-A Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Fargo is the city with the top two ranked boys basketball teams in Class-A. The Packers beat Sheyenne 87-84 in the season opener. The Mustangs have not lost since but they are second to West Fargo who is the only undefeated team in the division.

The Century girls helped cement its claim to the number one position in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportscasters Association voting with an 77-70 victory over Legacy last night.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                  Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo (17)         6-0 93 1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2) 8-1 71 3

3. Bismarck High           6-1 58 4

4. Minot High              7-1 41 2

5. Jamestown               6-2 22 5

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team                Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (19) 7-0 95 1

2. Devils Lake           5-0 74 2

3. Watford City          6-1 54 3

4. Fargo Davies          6-1 37 4

5. Grand Forks Red River 6-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (7-2)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.3% daily rate; 7,880 tests, 227 positive, 2 deaths

Latest News

Minot State women's basketball home series against St. Cloud State canceled
Minot State women’s basketball home series against St. Cloud State canceled
Nick Kupfer
Sports Spotlight: Nick Kupfer
Minot State Wrestling to Host UMary in Newly-Added Dual Contest
Minot State Wrestling to host UMary in newly-added dual contest
Flasher Boys Basketball
Flasher Boys Basketball