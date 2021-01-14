Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Fargo is the city with the top two ranked boys basketball teams in Class-A. The Packers beat Sheyenne 87-84 in the season opener. The Mustangs have not lost since but they are second to West Fargo who is the only undefeated team in the division.

The Century girls helped cement its claim to the number one position in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportscasters Association voting with an 77-70 victory over Legacy last night.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. West Fargo (17) 6-0 93 1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2) 8-1 71 3

3. Bismarck High 6-1 58 4

4. Minot High 7-1 41 2

5. Jamestown 6-2 22 5

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

Team Record Pts LW

1. Bismarck Century (19) 7-0 95 1

2. Devils Lake 5-0 74 2

3. Watford City 6-1 54 3

4. Fargo Davies 6-1 37 4

5. Grand Forks Red River 6-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (7-2)

