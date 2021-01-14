Career Education Programs in Minot schools adjust to pandemic

MINOT,N.D. – Some career development programs at Minot Public Schools have had to adjust due to the pandemic.

The Medical Career Program usually allows students to follow health professionals like dentists, surgeons, and nurses.

Teachers within the program said that’s where students learn what an average day in that field is like.

This year due to the pandemic teachers modified the course and arranged for students to do virtual interviews with medical personnel.

“The students will be able to submit questions and the providers can answer those questions and just talk about themselves and about the job that they have, and so that’s been great,” said Registered Nurse Trisha Carlson.

Carlson said they also offer virtual options for students to continue practicing their clinical skills.

