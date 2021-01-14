Advertisement

Cancer patient’s wallet stolen with $5,000 chemo payment inside

By Ashley Brown
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you were inside of Shur-Valu Food in Porter Square on Friday morning you would have heard the screaming of Jessetta Whitfield who was searching for her wallet that she dropped.

She said inside was more than $5,000 cash which she was planning to use for chemo treatments was gone.

Before she realized it was missing, someone else had already found it.

When Whitfield rolled her wheelchair to the checkout of the supermarket, she couldn’t find her wallet.

“I just started going hysterical just rolling through the store saying, ‘Please help me out. Help me. Help me find my wallet,’ ” says Whitfield.

Whitfield, with the help of Shur-Valu management, examined surveillance video.

That video shows a man picking up her wallet then slipping it under his jacket.

“The whole time I’m pleading what I saw on surveillance this guy was watching me the whole time he was walking behind me. He was in front of me looking at me screaming, screaming, screaming,” says Whitfield.

It’s hard to lose any amount of money for any reason.

It’s really hard to lose $5,000 saved for chemo treatment.

“I have stage four terminal cancer. This isn’t a game. This is my life, and that man stood there at that store and he heard me confess my life right there. When I told him that this was for my chemo treatment, something that could not be missed, something that I need -- and he still walked out with my money,” says Whitfield.

Her wallet has been recovered and Freddie Lee Hawkins charged with stealing it.

For now, Hawkins is not charged with stealing the $5,000 Whitfield said she saved for months.

“I feel like you don’t have a heart, if you had a heart you would have stopped then and there and brought me my wallet. I think you ought to sit back and think next time before you take something from somebody would you want someone doing it to you,” says Whitfield.

Hawkins is charged with third-degree theft.

However, if police can prove he stole Jessetta’s hard-earned savings he will face stiffer charges.

Jessetta started a GoFundMe fundraiser to replace the money she lost.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

