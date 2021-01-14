Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will begin vaccinated people 75 and older Jan. 19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health ( BBPH) expects to transition from providing COVID-19 vaccines to first responders and long term care residents and staff in Phase 1A this week to people in Phase 1B next week.

Public Health Director Renae Moch says if vaccines arrive as expected from federal and state government, BBPH will be offering COVID vaccines to people ages 75 and older to start. Group 1B consists of eight tiers and includes over 200,000 people statewide.

Bismarck-Burleigh residents interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccine in the future are encouraged to complete an interest survey available on the BBPH website. From there, you will be sorted into a priority group and will be contacted when you can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.

“This is a really exciting time for us working in public health. We’ve been at this since the beginning, been through some real trying times. We are finally at this point where we can start vaccinating people and providing them some hope to get back to normal and get out and enjoy those activities like we did before the pandemic,” said Moch.

Moch says at the first vaccination event for people in the 1b category, BBPH will be vaccinating about 200 people.

