Advertisement

18-year-old charged in fatal New Years Day crash

Kenyon Eagle
Kenyon Eagle(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 18-year-old accused of driving the wrong way and colliding head-on with another vehicle has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Charges were filed against, Kenyon Eagle on Tuesday. He is being held on an $100,000 unsecured bond.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Eagle was driving the wrong way on the Expressway Bridge around 4 a.m. when he crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Twenty-four-year-old Tiffany Shavin from Cherry Creek, South Dakota was killed in the crash.

Two others were injured in the crash.

Eagle is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular injury and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder

Latest News

Wind Damage
Wind brings with it damage, insurance claims in Minot
Main Street Minute
Main Street Minute: new Minot pet store leaving pups barking for joy
Burleigh County Senior Center’s new ice fishing trailer.
Burleigh County Senior Center uses ice fishing trailer to hand out warm meals
Lemmon Fire
Fire crews battle grassfire near Lemmon, S.D.
Truck simulator
BSC launches new CDL training program to meet the high demand for truck drivers