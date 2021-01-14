18-year-old charged in fatal New Years Day crash

An 18-year-old accused of driving the wrong way and colliding head-on with another vehicle has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Charges were filed against, Kenyon Eagle on Tuesday. He is being held on an $100,000 unsecured bond.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Eagle was driving the wrong way on the Expressway Bridge around 4 a.m. when he crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Twenty-four-year-old Tiffany Shavin from Cherry Creek, South Dakota was killed in the crash.

Two others were injured in the crash.

Eagle is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular injury and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.