Supreme Court denies convicted child murderers appeal

Jose Rivera-Rieffel
Jose Rivera-Rieffel(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court released an opinion Tuesday, affirming Jose Rivera-Rieffel’s murder conviction.

Rivera-Rieffel’s lawyers argued there was insufficient evidence to support a guilty verdict during trial.

However, the Supreme Court says there was substantial evidence supporting the guilty verdict.

Rivera-Rieffel is serving a life sentence without parole in the death of his three-month-old daughter.

