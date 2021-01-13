Supreme Court denies convicted child murderers appeal
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court released an opinion Tuesday, affirming Jose Rivera-Rieffel’s murder conviction.
Rivera-Rieffel’s lawyers argued there was insufficient evidence to support a guilty verdict during trial.
However, the Supreme Court says there was substantial evidence supporting the guilty verdict.
Rivera-Rieffel is serving a life sentence without parole in the death of his three-month-old daughter.
