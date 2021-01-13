Requests for lower bond, relocation denied in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man facing a AA-felony murder charge in the shooting death of a woman in May is headed for trial later this year.

Minot police said they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

It was initially treated as an accidental shooting, however further investigation led authorities to pursue a murder charge.

Rod is now facing a charge of murder as well as C Felony reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon.

Rod appeared Wednesday morning for his pretrial conference in Ward County.

His defense attorney, Patrick Waters, asked the court for the bond to be reduced to either $100,000 cash only, or the original bond of $250,000, post 10%.

Waters also asked that his client to be allowed to relocate to Iowa to be with family and said his wellbeing could be threatened if he stayed in Ward County after bonding out.

Judge Gary Lee denied both requests.

“$250,000 cash or corporate surety is already in my mind the low end of a bond for an offense of this nature. So, I am not inclined to go any further. If he does come up with the cash or surety for the 250,000, there is no way I am going to allow a relocation to Iowa, he is going to stay here,” said Lee.

The case will now go to a jury trial. Official dates are not set yet, but it could take place late summer.

