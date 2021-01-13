Advertisement

NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts

The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and wants him out of the party.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.

According to the article, McConnell told associates that he is “pleased” Democrats are working to impeach Trump.

McConnell is reportedly furious at the president for inciting a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

One source says the two have not spoken since and that McConnell “hates” Trump.

The newspaper reports McConnell thinks an impeachment will help purge the president from the GOP.

It also says he wants to see the specific article of impeachment.

If it passes the House of Representatives, the Senate would vote on whether to convict the president, but McConnell has not said if he would do that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Ammo shortages in North Dakota
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.6% daily rate; 6,112 tests, 248 positive, 3 deaths
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Coronavirus testing
NDDoH Public Health Laboratory detects software malfunction

Latest News

Southwest Stuffed Chicken
Cooking with Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Meal Prep & Planning
Meal Prep & Planning
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
FILE - Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post