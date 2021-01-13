North Dakota explosive specialist recognized nationally by TSA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of passengers go through security every day in the eight North Dakota Airports.

TSA officials are trained by experts to spot explosives and other threats to passengers.

There are two explosive specialists in North Dakota who train and educate TSA officers on explosive trends that may be a threat on flights.

One of them received national recognition for the work he does in our state and in partnership with local law enforcement and bomb squads.

Explosive specialist Shane Langerud is packing a test bag to send through security scanners at the airport.

“We’ll throw in a military hand grenade and a laptop that has been modified,” said Langerud.

It is just one way he trains TSA officers in the state.

“We’ve been developing whether it’s computer based or online, we’ve been able to afford the officers to keep them proficient in threat detection,” said Langerud.

In December, Langerud was awarded the 2020 Transportation Security Specialist for Explosives. He was nominated by co-workers.

“Knowing what he does day-in and day-out not only with our officers to keep them proficient in what they need to do, but everything he does for the state,” said David Durgan, TSA Federal Security Director for North Dakota.

Other than caring for the passengers and the officers in the check points, Langerud teaches at the law enforcement academy and advises the bomb squads around the state.

“We have the ability to run training scenarios for them inside our airports. In the event of an actual emergency we want our first responders to be fully prepared to respond to our airports,” said Langerud.

Air travel in North Dakota is now safer for passengers, thanks to the training Langerud is devoted his to.

Langerud is continuing to build on his education by going to school for his Masters of Education in instructional design in technology.

He is also a 21-year retired member of the Marine Corp.

