NDDoH announces recruitment efforts for the Youth Advisory Board

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health is recruiting youth between the ages of 15 and 21 to serve on a Youth Advisory Board.

The board will provide a way for youth to make a difference in North Dakota communities by using their influence to plan, implement and advise on meaningful projects and topics to improve the health of North Dakota’s youth.

Board membership will consist of a diverse group of 20 North Dakota residents from various backgrounds.

Department of Health staff said COVID-19 will be a part of the discussions.

“How it’s impacted them is going to be really important for us to hear what their needs are even in regards to COVID and what the aftermath of COVID will have on their generation,” said NDDoH Health Equity Director Krissie Guerard.

Youth Advisory Board meetings will be held quarterly beginning in March of this year. For additional information on the board, including the application, visit www.health.nd.gov/youth-advisory-board.

