Mid Dakota Clinic finished first round of vaccinations for 1B patients

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mid Dakota Clinic has completed Phase 1A for those who wanted the vaccine. It reported the clinic began vaccinating patients in Phase 1B, adults 75 and older, using the Moderna vaccine this morning.

Mid Dakota Clinic says it will communicate directly with patients when a dose is available for them based on supply and priority groups established by the CDC & ND Department of Health.

