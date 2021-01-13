Advertisement

Man hits Dickinson police car to avoid arrest

(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Wheatland man was arrested Tuesday night for fleeing federal officers and hitting a Dickinson patrol car.

Dickinson Police say 28-year-old Joshua McCleary was wanted by federal officials and was living in Dickinson.

Officer say as they were assisting, McCleary got in his car and drove off, hitting a Dickinson squad car.

According to police, officers chased McCleary on foot before he was arrested.

McCleary was wanted out of Cass County for theft, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

He is also charged in Stark County for reckless endangerment and fleeing police.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Bismarck Pedestrian
UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 3.3% daily rate; 7,880 tests, 227 positive, 2 deaths

Latest News

Willow City bar owner raising money to file federal civil rights complaint
Minot food vendor honors frontline workers with free lunch
Cattle producers welcome warm January weather
Sports Spotlight: Nick Kupfer
North Dakota explosive specialist recognized nationally by TSA