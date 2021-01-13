Man hits Dickinson police car to avoid arrest

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Wheatland man was arrested Tuesday night for fleeing federal officers and hitting a Dickinson patrol car.

Dickinson Police say 28-year-old Joshua McCleary was wanted by federal officials and was living in Dickinson.

Officer say as they were assisting, McCleary got in his car and drove off, hitting a Dickinson squad car.

According to police, officers chased McCleary on foot before he was arrested.

McCleary was wanted out of Cass County for theft, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

He is also charged in Stark County for reckless endangerment and fleeing police.

