Man from Rugby achieves a life dream on “Jeopardy!”

Josiah Jenkins, originally from Rugby, N.D., is making an appearance on Jeopardy!(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A man originally from Rugby is making an appearance Wednesday on Jeopardy!

Josiah Jenkins grew up in North Dakota, but works at a children’s hospital in Los Angeles now. He says it has been a life’s dream to appear on Jeopardy! and this year he gets that chance.

“I hope I did everyone back home proud, because I did feel like ok I have to show up well for all my teachers and everyone back in rugby who really made it possible for me to be here in the first place,” said Josiah Jenkins, contestant.

The episode will air Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on Your News Leader.

