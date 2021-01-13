Advertisement

Lewis and Clark in Minot resumes class in damaged room

By John Salling
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Lewis and Clark Elementary students are back in their classroom after it was hit by a car last month.

No one was in the building when the crash occurred, and now the temporary wall is in place.

The temporary wall holds in heat, and the class resumed while the school waits on supplies to build a permanent wall.

Staff said they expect repairs to take another month.

“We’ve had to change a lot of things and we didn’t want to make another big change for them, and they were comfortable moving back in. They got to see it before they moved back,” said Principal Pat Slotsve.

The class will be displaced for one week when the final work gets underway.

