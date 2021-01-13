Here are the health care organizations around Bismarck planning to vaccinate the next COVID priority group

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait for a coronavirus vaccine is coming to an end for some of you. And that means everyone’s opportunity is getting closer.

Mid Dakota Clinic vaccinated 32 patients 75 years or older in Phase 1B Wednesday.

Sanford Health in Bismarck will be vaccinating its first patients on Thursday. Bismarck Burleigh Public Health plans to start next week. And CHI St. Alexius has confirmed it has plans to move forward with 1B vaccinations as well.

If you received a text message this week from Sanford, you might know the time is near to schedule your COVID vaccine. The hospital will be vaccinating the first few people of group 1B on Thursday but has plans for a bigger event within about the next 10 days.

If you’re not a Sanford patient but want a vaccine, don’t worry.

Your News Leader spoke to Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and other health care organizations and have all the latest details you need to know.

Sanford Health in Bismarck is gearing up to vaccinate its first patients in category 1B, which consists of older individuals, people with underlying health conditions, other congregate settings, child care workers, and employees of preschools and kindergarten through 12th grade.

Sanford plans to vaccinate a handful of the highest-risk patients on Thursday.

“As we’re vaccinating our staff, we have a few extra vials. So, instead of sitting in our freezer waiting to be used, we’re going to go ahead and start with those highest-risk patients,” said Sanford Health Bismarck Region Clinic Vice President Todd Schaffer.

Sanford plans to continue 1B vaccinations with a larger event held in the next couple weeks.

All patients who’ve been seen at Sanford within the last three years will be notified via email, MyChart notification, and/or phone calls when they’re eligible to receive and schedule their COVID vaccine.

“The allocation that is coming from the federal government and from our state government to the health systems is a limited number. So, although there’s going to be a lot of people that are excited to get it, we do have to look at how we vaccinate those who need it the most,” Schaffer said.

1B and other patients have been ranked in order of priority based on risk according to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

If you’re not a Sanford patient or established in any hospital system, Bismarck Burleigh Pubic Health plans to start vaccinating group 1B next week.

“It’s the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re starting to see people get vaccinated and protected from COVID-19, and that can be something to provide hope for individuals that have been waiting for this for so long and public health professionals as well,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

Moch says the best way to make sure you’re in line for a vaccine is to go to the BBPH website and fill out an interest survey.

Both Sanford and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health plan to start 1B vaccinations with those who are 75 years and older.

Vaccines will be free through BBPH.

Doctors at CHI St. Alexius have confirmed it will be moving into 1B vaccinations as well. However, we have not received word on exactly when.

Mid Dakota Clinic says it will communicate directly with patients when a dose is available for them based on supply and priority groups.

Your News Leader be at Sanford Health’s and Bismarck Burleigh Public Health’s vaccination events Thursday with more information.

