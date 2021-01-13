Controversial Road Train Resolution passes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A heated debate took place in the State House Wednesday over a trucking bill that’s been getting a lot of attention.

The House passed a resolution that requests federal lawmakers to temporarily relax length and weight limits on semi-trucks.

Over the past few months, lawmakers were considering starting a pilot program that would allow trucks to add another trailer.

Some lawmakers say it will boost the economy for more products to be moved, and others cited a heavily disputed trucker shortage as motivation for the program, but there was a present opposition who said public safety and the maintenance on the roads are at stake.

“I think this could have serious consequences to public safety. They may be fine in the outback of Australia where they have long, long distances with nobody there, but that’s not the case in North Dakota,” Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, said.

Other lawmakers who spoke in opposition said they were fine with either the length or the weights being lifted, but not both.

Rep. Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla, echoed what others have said in recent meetings, whereas the pilot project may receive more support if funding for the upkeep of roads were included, but they aren’t.

The resolution passed with a 2:1 margin, but they still need the approval from Washington lawmakers to make it happen.

North Dakota is the only state involved in the interstate plan.

