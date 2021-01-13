Career Technical Education takes off in Minot Public Schools

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools recently received a favorable review on their five-year Career Technical Education evaluation from the state.

Avery Falcon is one of the many students getting a jump start on her career before even graduating high school.

“Since I’ve taken the class last year, and just started this year again, it’s just exciting to get back into what I look forward to doing for the rest of my life,” said Avery, a junior at Magic City Campus.

Avery is enrolled in Medical Career Education, one of the 12 programs offered in the district.

Others include welding and aviation.

“We normally have three or four students that are actively flying, and as soon as they start flying the airplane you got them hook line and sinker,” said Aviation Instructor Meric Murphy.

Murphy uses simulators to teach the class.

He said this year a record 10 students are actively flying.

Many teachers in the programs said most of their students go on to pursue careers that they study in school.

“By the time they graduate they can potentially have their CNA license. They are certified in basic life support, CPR, so basically when they are leaving high school they are ready. They can go out into the work field,” said Registered Nurse Trisha Carlson.

Recently the district received positive reviews from the state on the work they are doing.

“It went over really, really well. There were no further recommendations of anything we need to change at this point. They were really just impressed with our facilities and what we have to offer,” said Registered Nurse Melissa Johannes.

The district also received grant money from the state to implement two gender equity programs.

Career and Technical Education Director Pam Stroklund said they will use those funds to try to increase enrollment in trade and technology and engineering courses.

