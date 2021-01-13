Advertisement

BSC lowers risk level on campus
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College administrators have moved the campus from Level four High Risk to Level three Moderate Risk.

BSC staff said several factors played into this decision, including the positivity rate which, has remained near zero percent for several weeks.

The risk level change affects the following areas:

  • Visitation between rooms for individuals living in the same hall will now be allowed
  • Outside guests still are not allowed in the residence halls
  • Dining seating capacity in the Mystic Marketplace will increase from 50 to 65%
  • Facility capacity in other areas increases from 25 to 50%

BSC will continue to require masks and social distancing and will encourage handwashing and regular testing.

