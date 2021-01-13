Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are going after abortion laws. A bill would make anyone who receives an abortion and anyone who performs an abortion guilty of a class AA murder.

HB 1313 only makes an exception for saving the life of the mother. Other than that, rape and incest are not mentioned.

The bill also makes anyone who intentionally “aids, abets, facilitates, solicits, or incites another person to commit an abortion is guilty of a class C felony.”

North Dakota’s history with abortion law is a lengthy one, but efforts failed after legislative and legal opposition to the bills.

There have been new efforts from many states to challenge Roe v Wade following ideological shifts on the United States Supreme Courts.

