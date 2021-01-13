Added restrictions to voter eligibility in bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just a few months after the election, state lawmakers have been voicing their concerns with election security.

One in a series of bills adds and extends voter eligibility requirements.

HB 1289 establishes a requirement that a voter must have resided in North Dakota for at least one year before election day.

It would also extend the requirement that someone live in their precinct from 30 days to 90 days.

