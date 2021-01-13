UPDATE: Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department says a 22-year-old hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in the 2300 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Police say around 8:45 p.m., the 22-year-old driver was making a westbound turn from North 24th Street when he hit 62-year-old Doyle Lang of Bismarck, who was walking across Broadway Street.

Officers say Lang was taken to the hospital where he died.

The case is under investigation by the Bismarck Police Department.

