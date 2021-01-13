20 ND guardsmen headed to DC, as scheduled before Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Twenty North Dakota National Guardsmen are headed to the nation’s capital to support guard efforts during the Inauguration, though their presence is not due to last week’s unrest at the U.S. Capitol building, according to a spokesman for the guard.

Bill Prokopyk said the plan to send the guardsmen had been scheduled for months, and is routine practice with inaugurations.

Prokopyk said the guard will assist with logistics, communication, and security support during the ceremonies.

He said North Dakota guardsmen went to Washington, D.C. to assist with the last inauguration ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.