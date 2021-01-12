Williston’s Busted Knuckle Brewery opens this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s first brewery is opening Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. The family-owned Busted Knuckle Brewery originated in Glasgow, Montana, and will now have a second location in Williston.

After two years of work that included renovating an old shop into a functional bar and restaurant, the Busted Knuckle Brewery will open its doors to the public Tuesday.

The Boreson family says it’s taken a lot of work to get to this point. After buying an old county owned shop, they had to do lots of things like replace all of the windows, install plumbing, insulation, and electricity, and pour new concrete flooring.

“Doing the remodel has been a lot of work, and we did more probably than we thought we were going to have to do to the building, but it has turned out really great,” said Ben Boreson, Busted Knuckle Brewery founder and brewer.

The family brews seven different types of beer on location in Williston. They make 15 barrels at a time, which is equivalent to 465 gallons.

“The brew day takes maybe six, eight hours, but the beer spends about two weeks in the fermenter before we keg it up. And I guess the day just starts with grinding the mill and it’s kind of just a process all day of working with the temperatures and the ingredients,” said Jake Boreson, Busted Knuckle Brewery owner and brewer.

One half of the building is dedicated to a barbeque restaurant, Pit 105, which is scheduled to open mid-February.

Busted Knuckle Brewery’s regular hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

