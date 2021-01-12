Advertisement

’We’re back!’: North Dakota State Fair sets 2021 dates

North Dakota State Fair
(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Fair announced Tuesday on social media the 2021 fair would take place July 23-31.

This comes after the fair had to cancel the 2020 fair due to COVID-19 concerns. It was only the second cancellation in the fair’s history, following the 2011 fair due to the Souris River flood.

Information on entertainment should be released in the coming months.

More information can be found on the North Dakota State Fair website.

