USS North Dakota Submarine returns from second 6-month deployment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The USS North Dakota returned to its homeport of Groton, Conn., Monday after its second six-month deployment.

The Virginia class submarine, commanded by Capt. Mark Robinson was welcomed by friends, family, signs and flowers.

USS North Dakota returns home (NSSC New London)

Thirty-eight sailors earned submarine warfare qualification. The sub operated mostly in Europe and traveled more than 42,000 nautical miles.

The United States Navy says, fast-attack submarines, like the USS North Dakota, are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities. Sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

The Navy says, USS North Dakota was commissioned Oct. 25, 2014 and is the second U.S. warship named after the Peace Garden State. It is 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet and a crew of approximately 132 total officers and enlisted Sailors.

