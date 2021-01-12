Advertisement

Trinity Health to schedule COVID vaccinations for those 75+

Trinity Health to schedule COVID vaccinations for those 75+
Trinity Health to schedule COVID vaccinations for those 75+(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health has begun scheduling vaccinations for adults over the age of 75.

They said Tuesday that patients that fit that criteria should keep an eye out for a special invitation from the hospital.

In an announcement on Tuesday they also ask that the public not call to schedule the appointment, but instead wait to be contacted by them.

If you do receive a text, email, or voicemail they ask that you respond immediately.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Ammo shortages in North Dakota
Daylight Saving Time
House Bill would cancel Daylight Saving Time in ND
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.6% daily rate; 6,112 tests, 248 positive, 3 deaths
In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, people walk with their luggage through a deserted...
US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Coronavirus testing
NDDoH Public Health Laboratory detects software malfunction

Latest News

Meal Prep & Planning
Meal Prep & Planning
Southwest Stuffed Chicken
Cooking with Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse
Meal Prep & Planning
Meal Prep & Planning
Josiah Jenkins, originally from Rugby, N.D., is making an appearance on Jeopardy!
Man from Rugby achieves a life dream on “Jeopardy!”
Bill makes anyone who receives/performs abortion guilty of murder