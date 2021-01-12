Trinity Health to schedule COVID vaccinations for those 75+

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health has begun scheduling vaccinations for adults over the age of 75.

They said Tuesday that patients that fit that criteria should keep an eye out for a special invitation from the hospital.

In an announcement on Tuesday they also ask that the public not call to schedule the appointment, but instead wait to be contacted by them.

If you do receive a text, email, or voicemail they ask that you respond immediately.

