Sanford Health Bismarck plans to vaccinate first patients with COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health logo(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health Bismarck reports it will be vaccinating its first patients with the COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday.

Clinic Vice President Todd Schaffer says about five high-risk patients will be vaccinated this Thursday.

He says Sanford anticipates holding a larger vaccination event for more patients in about seven to ten days.

Sanford patients have received a text message with information about the vaccine and when it will be available to them.

Schaffer says the hospital will reach out to patients when it is their turn to be vaccinated based on risk.

Your News Leader will keep you updated with more details as they become available.

