Minot State offers Ojibwe language course

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University is branching out with a new language class for Ojibwe.

Ojibwe is a Native American language that has relatively few fluent speakers left.

Instructors said passing the language on to future generations is an important step in understanding and continuing the culture. The first class opened this week as part of a trial run this semester. If there’s enough interest in the course they might keep it long term.

“I noticed we didn’t have that at MSU, and we have a big need for that not only at my home reservation in the turtle mountains, but really all over. In all the indigenous communities we have a big need of cultural language teachers,” said Alex Decoteau, instructor.

Decoteau graduated from MSU with his master’s degree in the winter, and is teaching the class online.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.