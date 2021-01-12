Minot Public School district moving forward with future north hill location

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Public Schools said they have closed on the new high school building on the city’s north hill.

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the next step is to start taking requests for quotes for the construction of the building.

The new building is roughly 125,000 square feet.

On Thursday, the board approved a motion to begin soliciting presentations for architectural services.

“What would we need for a second high school? How could that area be repurposed? What things in the building could remain if any? What would need to be replaced? That’s where architects come in to help us and provide us with that information,” said Vollmer.

The building comes after an overcrowding issue at the junior high and high school levels.

