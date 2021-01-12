Advertisement

Man sentenced for having child porn and impersonating federal officer

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Carson man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday, for having child pornography and impersonating a federal officer.

Forty-one-year-old Robert Zeller pleaded guilty to possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and impersonating a federal officer in October.

Zeller was sentenced to 14 years in prison with six years of probation.

Investigators say Zeller, a convicted sex offender, had sex with a minor in 2018 and recorded it on his cell phone.

According to court documents, Zeller impersonated his federal probation officer and made threats against the minor he had sex with.

