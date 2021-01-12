Man sentenced for having child porn and impersonating federal officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Carson man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday, for having child pornography and impersonating a federal officer.

Forty-one-year-old Robert Zeller pleaded guilty to possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and impersonating a federal officer in October.

Zeller was sentenced to 14 years in prison with six years of probation.

Investigators say Zeller, a convicted sex offender, had sex with a minor in 2018 and recorded it on his cell phone.

According to court documents, Zeller impersonated his federal probation officer and made threats against the minor he had sex with.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.