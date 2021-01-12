Advertisement

Limited vaccines available for 75+ through First District Health Unit

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit said Tuesday they will begin taking appointments to vaccinate people 75 years of age and older.

They said supply is limited and they expect the appointments to fill fast. They also said people who have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days may choose to wait to get vaccinated so that dose can instead go to someone with no present immunity. They will also continue to take appointments for people in phase 1A who have not been vaccinated.

Those who wish to schedule an appointment should call 701-852-1376.

